ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ECB Bancorp worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ECBK stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $119.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.71.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.