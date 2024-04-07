Edmp Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 3.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AMP traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,307. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.