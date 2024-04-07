Edmp Inc. Acquires New Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 482,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 435,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

