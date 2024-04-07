Edmp Inc. Invests $226,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $16,220,619. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WSM traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.41. The stock had a trading volume of 540,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,761. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

