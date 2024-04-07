Edmp Inc. Purchases 3,389 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edmp Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Global Payments by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $125.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,126. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

