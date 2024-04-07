Edmp Inc. Purchases 4,771 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 37,676,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

