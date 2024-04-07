Edmp Inc. Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.2% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $301.50.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

