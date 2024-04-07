Edmp Inc. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 270.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $53.01. 4,714,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,993. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

