Edmp Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edmp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 3.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,457. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

