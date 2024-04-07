Eight Capital Increases East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target to C$0.90

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$0.55 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

East Side Games Group Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of EAGR opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. East Side Games Group has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.08.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

