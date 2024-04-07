Eight Capital Increases East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target to C$0.90

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$0.55 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
East Side Games Group Trading Down 15.0 %
Shares of EAGR opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. East Side Games Group has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.08.
About East Side Games Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East Side Games Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.