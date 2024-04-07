Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Elevance Health worth $158,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Elevance Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.97.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

