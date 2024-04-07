Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 9.4% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1 %

LLY stock opened at $784.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $363.04 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $750.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

