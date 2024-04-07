ELIS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $491.92 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $491.92 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014056 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,439.15 or 1.00165307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00127228 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04790236 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,895.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

