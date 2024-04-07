ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $9.58 million and $12,713.20 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04790236 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,895.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

