Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.81% of Energy Transfer worth $353,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,853,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

