Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

