Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.71 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $127.44 million and approximately $423,377.68 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,744.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $690.60 or 0.00990185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.65 or 0.00148608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00187969 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00049078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00143691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,498,112 coins and its circulating supply is 74,498,862 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

