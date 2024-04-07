Evercore ISI Boosts SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $70.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Get SkyWest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.