Evercore ISI Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $370.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Shares of SYK opened at $351.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.42. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

