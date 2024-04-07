Evercore ISI Increases JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $8.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.53.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

