Evercore ISI Raises GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $100.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after buying an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,290,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after buying an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

