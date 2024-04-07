Evolution Petroleum’s (EPM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.89. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.