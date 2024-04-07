Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,025 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $37,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80,945.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 506,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,213,000 after acquiring an additional 505,908 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $24,857,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 946,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,124. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

