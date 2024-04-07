Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 4.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $36,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after buying an additional 423,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $76.63 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

