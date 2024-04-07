Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIAL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.61. 22,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Increases Dividend

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.