Financial Insights Inc. Invests $257,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.32. 1,518,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,514. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.