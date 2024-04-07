Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 8,110.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 568.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.40. 712,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,404. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

