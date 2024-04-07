Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.87. 3,360,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.