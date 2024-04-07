Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 8,755 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 341.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,886,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after buying an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,719,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,465,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.35. 200,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average of $222.80. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

