Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. 12,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

