Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 19,363 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 386.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

