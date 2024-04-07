Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,145 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $84.31. 2,363,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

