Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,661 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.23. 2,327,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

