Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,676 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,707. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

