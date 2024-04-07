Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 9.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. 1,503,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,586. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

