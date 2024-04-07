Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,977. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average is $233.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

