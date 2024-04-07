Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average of $247.78. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $331.47. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

