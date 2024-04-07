Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,644. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

