Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $750,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 200.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

SO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $69.91. 5,248,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.