Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.91. 602,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

