Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $402,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.30. 429,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

