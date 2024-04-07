Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 213,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.98. 40,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,765. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $43.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

