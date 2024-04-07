Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Separately, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $392,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 51,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.60.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.