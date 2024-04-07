Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Separately, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $392,000.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DFGP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 51,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.60.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
