Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,172,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 69,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 1,063,055 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after buying an additional 140,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 1,003,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADE

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.