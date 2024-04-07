Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,677. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

