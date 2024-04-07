Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE ACN traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $333.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.40.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Accenture
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Accenture
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.