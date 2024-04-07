Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $309,000 Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,463,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,375,000 after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after buying an additional 149,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 826,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 226,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after buying an additional 106,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after buying an additional 48,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBUS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,384 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.