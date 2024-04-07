First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

FBMS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $756.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,681,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,043,000 after buying an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 186,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 160,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,238,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,210 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

