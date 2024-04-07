First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,157,000 after purchasing an additional 686,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 194,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. 168,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

