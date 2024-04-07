First Merchants Corp Acquires 5,245 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,003,000 after acquiring an additional 278,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 1,820,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

